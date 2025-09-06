Youth caught on CCTV doing pushups on level crossing

Watch as a reckless level crossing user does one-handed push-ups in the middle of the track in shocking footage.

A compilation of clips showing the dangerous behaviour was shared by Network Rail on Saturday (6 September), with the company stressing: “Stay safe, stay off the tracks. It's not worth the risk!”

Other incidents of irresponsible behaviour featured in the montage include school children jumping down onto the tracks and a dog-walker ignoring warning signs to stand in the middle of the crossing.

Twenty-four people died in the UK as a result of preventable accidents on the railway last year, Network Rail confirmed.