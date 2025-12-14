Sadiq Khan has said that Donald Trump is “obsessed” with him amid the US president’s repeated attacks on the London mayor.

Speaking to Politico earlier this week, Trump branded London’s mayor as “incompetent”, adding: “He’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job.”

Mr Khan reacted to the comments whilst speaking to LBC on Sunday (14 December), calling Trump’s latest rant “sticks and stones”.

“I'm slightly curious and concerned why the leader of the free world who's got so many challenges in the Middle East, in Ukraine, issues around the climate emergency, issues around trade, is spending time talking about me, and giving the impression he's obsessed with me and, for him, it’s to explain why.”