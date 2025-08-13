High-speed driver busted after dangerous chase through London

A high-speed police pursuit through London has been captured on camera after a car was spotted travelling at double the speed limit and the wrong side of a carriageway.

The Metropolitan Police has released footage of the police chase which shows officers following the vehicle through the streets of London as the car travels at dangerous speeds on the wrong side of various roads.

The police manage to bring the car to a stop by driving up against the vehicle in a tactical move.

The force confirmed a driver had been arrested and drugs, cash and phones were also seized.

A force spokesman said: "Decisive police action is helping to remove drugs and dangerous drivers from London’s streets."