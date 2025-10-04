Following the deadly terror attack on a Manchester synagogue on Thursday (2 October), members of the community have come together to mourn the victims and “stand strong”.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66 were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed a car into Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue before leaving the vehicle and stabbing people.

Speaking to The Independent, Nochem Karpelowsky, a friend of Cravitz, described him as a “gentle teddy bear” who would “never hurt a fly”. He added: “For him to be killed for no reason whatsoever is very upsetting.”

Local resident Zia Kairm said that he has been supporting “one of the victim’s wives” following the attack. Karim said he is happy to give her his support as “she’s my neighbour and we all love one another”.

Shlomie A., another local resident, voiced his concerns that Jews are not welcome in the UK, though stressed as a community they will “stay strong and keep our faith”.