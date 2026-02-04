A Labour MP has demanded the sale of human remains on social media be banned as she exposed a series “stomach-churning” cases.

On Wednesday (4 February), Bell Ribeiro-Addy presented her bill which outlaws the “abhorrent trade” to the Commons.

“Human beings' hair, teeth, skin and other organs are frequently sold by private traders to other private individuals entirely without regulation,” she explained.

The backbencher apologised before listing several nauseating examples, ranging from a candlestick made from stacked human vertebrae to necklaces made of teeth, all of which are currently legal to sell and purchase.