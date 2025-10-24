Jeremy Clarkson told House of Lords peer ‘don’t do it’ over pub opening plan

Jeremy Clarkson warned a charity boss not to open a pub by giving her “a list of all the things that could go and would go wrong”, a peer told parliament on Friday (24 October).

Baroness Monckton of Dallington Forest, who is soon launching a pub in Brighton with her charity Team Domenica, asked Clarkson for some advice after he opened The Farmer’s Dog in Oxfordshire in 2024.

She told the House of Lords that the 65-year-old told her “don’t do it”, before describing running a pub as “relentless”.

Listing mishaps such as broken light bulbs to faulty toilets, he said that inspite of it all, “everything will make sense. It’ll especially make sense for you, because you are doing it for a very good reason”.