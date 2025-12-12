Moment house obliterated by gas explosion filmed on doorbell camera
- A house in Hayward, San Francisco Bay Area, was obliterated by a gas explosion.
- The blast, which occurred at 9:30 am on Thursday, sparked a major fire and blew out windows in neighbouring properties.
- Six people were hospitalised following the incident, with three admitted immediately and a further three for minor injuries.
- Dramatic doorbell camera footage captured the moment the house was destroyed and debris was blown high into the air.
- Utility workers had been called to the scene hours earlier to fix a damaged underground gas line.