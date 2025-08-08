Man filmed telling rioters to kill cops on Jan 6 is now working at Trump’s DOJ

A man who was filmed telling rioters to kill police officers on January 6 is now working at Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

Bodycam footage shows Jared Lane Wise shouting at police officers in 2021, telling them that they are “disgusting”.

“You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo and you can’t see it because you’re chasing your pension,” the former FBI agent cried, before shouting: “F*** them! Kill them!”

Wise is now working as a senior adviser in the DOJ, and in a statement shared with The Independent by the White House, the government department said it “appreciates his contributions to our team”.