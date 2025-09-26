FIFA president confronted by activists demanding Israel’s expulsion from World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was confronted by activists demanding that Israel be banned from participating in the World Cup.

Footage shared by the Black Alliance for Peace on Wednesday (24 September) shows Mr Infantino being stopped by protesters in New York.

One activist tells him he has a human rights office, to which he replies, “They take care of that”. As he walks away, she yells at him that he is “responsible for the genocide” in Gaza.

Mr Infantino met a delegation of South American leaders at Fifa’s offices in Trump Tower on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of expanding the men’s tournament to 64 teams for the 2030 edition.