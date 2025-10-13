This is the moment the wife of an Israeli hostage calls their daughters to tell them “daddy is back” after their father’s release in Gaza.

The last 20 living hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were returned to Israel on Monday (13 October) after more than two years in captivity

Lishay Miran-Lavi, wife of Omri Miran, can be seen on a video call with her daughters Roni and Alma.

She tells them: “Do you remember when I told you that daddy will come soon, so daddy came, daddy is back from Gaza and we will be with him today, you will see daddy today, I see you are happy, I can see you smiling.”