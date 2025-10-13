Moment Red Cross transports first released Israeli hostages from Gaza City

Red cross vehicles left Gaza City on Monday (October 13) after Hamas handed over the first group of the last surviving Israeli hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

The remaining 13 confirmed living hostages, along with the bodies of 26 dead hostages and another two whose fate is unknown, are also expected to be released on Monday.

Almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners are also expected to be released.

The releases are a key step in ending two years of devastating conflict in Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal pushed by Donald Trump.