An ICE agent pinned a woman down in the snow then dragged her through a street in Minneapolis.

Footage from Monday (15 December) shows federal agents appearing to arrest a woman whilst holding her in a snowbank. Bystanders shout at the agents to “let her go”, whilst honking car horns.

Later in the video, another agent pepper sprays the crowd, whilst some begin throwing snowballs at agents.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara criticized the incident. “We have been training our officers for the last five years very, very intensely on de-escalation, but unfortunately that is … often not what we are seeing from other agencies in the city,” he said.