Drone footage shows Gaza before and after war in shocking scale of destruction

Drone footage shows the devastating extent of destruction the Gaza Strip with pre and post-conflict images of the besieged city.

The city has been under heavy bombardment by Israeli forces since 7 October 2023, with tens of thousands of buildings totally collapsed and many others were heavily destroyed.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys recently allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

The footage comes after Donald Trump vowed to “rebuild Gaza” after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and detainees on Monday (13 October), bringing a brutal two-year conflict in the enclave to an end.