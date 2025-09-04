This is the moment a quick-thinking senior citizen sprang into action to tackle a suspected thief who was fleeing police through a Florida supermarket.

The masked 15-year-old was spotted by officers in Port St Lucie sitting on a bench after reports of a theft from a local store.

They gave chase and the teenager ducked inside a Publix market where he was brought to the ground by the 76-year-old have-a-go hero.

“If it was a more serious crime and a if a suspect could’ve been armed, may have used a weapon on that good Samaritan," Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti said. "So again very thankful that this gentleman stepped up but they have to keep in mind that they’re putting themselves in danger.”