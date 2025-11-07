This is the moment a suspected thief hiding in an attic fell through the ceiling into the arms of a SWAT team.

On November 3, Indian River County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen pick-up truck being driven in Sebastian, Florida.

They identified the driver as Keith Rodgers. When they located him and the pick-up outside a residence, Rodgers fled inside and barricaded himself in.

A SWAT team and negotiators were deployed due to threats made by Rodgers that he would never go back to jail.

They believed Rodgers was hiding in the attic and after several hours, he fell through the ceiling into a group of heavily-armed officers below.

He now faces multiple felony charges from Indian River and Osceola Counties.