Fire breaks out at popular Spanish hotel as tourists rush to balcony

A fire broke out at a popular Spanish hotel as guests rushed to their balconies to see what was going on.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the Bellevue Hotel in Alcudia, Majorca on Friday (29 August).

Footage shows multiple guests staring at the smoke-filled air.

An eyewitness said: “Outside, people were shouting up at the building, urging others to get out because there was a fire.”

Police have reportedly said there were no injuries, but 18 people required medical attention, of whom sixteen were tourists.