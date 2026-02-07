Surveillance footage shows orange flash outside Epstein’s cell on night he died

Surveillance footage appears to show an orange flash outside convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s cell on the night he died.

Newly-released inspection reports from the Department of Justice (DoJ) reveal that a surveillance camera captured an orange figure apparently heading in the direction of Epstein’s cell.

Investigators concluded an inmate “possibly" climbed the stairwell to the disgraced financier’s cell.

In the analysis of the footage, an FBI official said, “A flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs - could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier.”

The DOJ believes the orange flash is from an unidentified corrections officer, possibly carrying linen or bedding.

“Inmates are currently on lockdown; it is possible someone is carrying inmate linen or bedding up,” the inspector general said.

A final report states: “At approximately 10.39 pm, an unidentified CO (correctional officer) appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10.41 pm.”

Epstein was found unresponsive in the early hours of August 10, with footage showing guards gathering outside his cell door at 6:33 am. The FBI confirmed Epstein died by suicide.