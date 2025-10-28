What are your rights as Eastern Airways ceases operations? Simon Calder explains

UK regional airline Eastern Airways has “suspended operations”, with passengers who had booked with the airline being told not to travel to airports.

The airline, which was founded in 1997, operated scheduled flights from London Gatwick, Humberside, Teesside International, Aberdeen, Wick and Newquay airports.

On Monday (27 October), the carrier filed a “notice of intention to appoint an administrator”, which gives it protection from creditors for 10 business days while it seeks an alternative to liquidation.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder explains your passenger rights as the airline appears to be on the brink of collapse.