This is the moment an Illinois driver rammed into a police car during a traffic stop because he "hates cops".

Body cam footage released by Fairview Heights Police captured on Wednesday (September 24) shows an officer approaching a car during a traffic stop just as Keajion L. Jennings crashes into the back of the patrol vehicle.

Jennings, 28, was asked what caused him to crash, to which he told the officer he had "been drinking" and "took some weed pills".

Footage later showed Jennings saying to the officer that he "did that on purpose" because he was "bored".

He added: "I hate cops."

Jennings was arrested and is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Jennings has been charged with one count of criminal damage to government property, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle.