Car goes airborne over six lanes of traffic on Long Island highway

This is the moment an out-of-control car jumped a six-lane highway in Long Island and, remarkably, the driver walked away with only minor injuries.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, September 3, as the 70-year-old driver of a Honda sedan drove south on Pine Acres Boulevard in Bay Shore.

The vehicle sped across an embankment before reaching a hill that acted as a ramp - sending it flying across Sunrise Highway, officials said.

Miraculously, the crash didn't involve any other vehicles and no bystanders were hurt, with the driver taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police are yet to give details on what caused the driver to crash, and no charges have yet been filed.