Did Labour break their tax manifesto pledge? Martin Lewis gives his opinion

Martin Lewis has revealed whether he thinks Rachel Reeves broke Labour's manifesto pledge on tax.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) accused the chancellor of breaking the government's pledge after she hiked taxes by £26bn in her Budget.

A manifesto is a publication issued before a general election containing the policies a political party would wish to implement if elected to govern.

Labour’s 2024 manifesto said: “Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.”

"I think it breaks the spirit of the manifesto pledge, but I'm not 100 per cent sure whether it breaks the actual rule of the pledge," the MoneySavingExpert founder told Good Morning Britain.