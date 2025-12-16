Brown University suspect seen in new police footage as manhunt continues

Police have released new footage of a suspect in the Brown University shooting, as a manhunt for the alleged gunman continues.

Students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed after a shooter opened fire at the university campus in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday (13 December). Nine others were injured in the attack, officials said.

Footage shared by Providence Police Department on Monday (15 December) shows an individual, wearing all black, a beanie and a face mask, walking down Waterman Street.

“We are sharing a video of a person of interest and plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation," the police department said in a statement.