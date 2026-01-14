Teen gang smash into dealership and steal 12 motorbikes in two-minute raid

A group of 14 suspects, including several teenagers, made off with 12 motorbikes during a raid on a dealership in Brazil.

CCTV footage captured in the early hours of Tuesday (13 January) shows the masked suspects hurling stones at the glass windows of the building in Brazil, before running inside.

The suspects then fire up the bikes and exit the store, smashing the glass further as they leave.

The stolen bikes include Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycles, each worth around 26,000 BRL (£3,600).

Officers managed to apprehend a total of seven suspects, with 10 of the stolen motorbikes recovered, according to local reports.