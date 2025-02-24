Brazen gunman, 64, brandishes pistol in street during family argument

This is the moment a brazen gunman brandished a pistol in the street in Dudley.

Martin Gordon, 64, is seen holding the weapon during a heated family argument. Police said they were called to reports of a man pulling a gun on a woman, and found Gordon at an industrial estate nearby around 40 minutes later.

He was found with a magazine containing two bullets in his pocket, while the gun was still in the car.

Following an investigation by police Gordon admitted possession of a firearm. He was jailed for five years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 13 February.