‘Delulu with no solulu’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese channels his inner Gen Z:

Resurfaced footage shows Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese channelling his inner Gen Z by using a popular slang word that has just been added to the Cambridge Dictionary in parliament.

Appearing on the Happy Hour with Lucy and Nikki Podcast in March 2025, Mr Albanese was dared by the hosts to use the phrase “delulu” in parliament, which he followed through with soon after.

He told the speaker that the Coalition were “delulu with no solulu” when discussing his rivals’ energy and economic plan, which resulted in a mix of laughs and cheers from the chamber.

On Monday (18 August), “delulu”, a play on the word delusion, was added to the Cambridge Dictionary, as part of a massive update which has seen approximately 6,000 new words added.