Jason Kelce’s wife has revealed why she has refused to publicly congratulate brother-in-law Travis and fiance Taylor Swift on their engagement.

Speaking on her podcast Not Gonna Lie on Thursday (11 September), the 33-year-old said that whilst she “is so incredibly happy for them”, she doesn’t want her words to become “click bait”.

“I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids, and AI, quite frankly, like to post only the quotes that they grab from whatever I say in reference to them.”

She said that her relationship with her brother-in-law and Swift is “private” and that she “doesn’t need to talk about them all the time”, though stressed that she is excited to welcome the singer “into our family in a more official capacity”.