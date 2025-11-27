Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s lavish first Christmas with daughter Palma

Mark Wright has shared a glimpse of the lavish Christmas decorations adorning his and Michelle Keegan's home as they prepare for their first festive season with baby daughter Palma.

The Only Way is Essex (Towie) star, 38, and the Brassic actor, 38, welcomed their first child in March 2025. They began dating in 2012 and were married in 2015.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (26 November), Wright said this year's festive celebrations would be "extra special."

Footage showed wreaths and ribbons cascading down their home's entrance, with a huge Christmas tree decked out in lights and baubles as the centrepiece.