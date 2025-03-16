Mark Wight shares moving tribute to wife Michelle Keegan following birth of daughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Wright has shared a moving tribute to his wife Michelle Keegan, after they welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.

The radio presenter, 38, presents Club Classics on Heart Radio and opened up about fatherhood, in his second show since becoming a dad.

Brassic actor Keegan, and Towie star Wright, got married in 2015 and had always said they wanted to take their time before having children. Fans were overjoyed when they announced they were expecting their first child together late last year. But days before Keegan was due to give birth, the couple were the victims of an armed robbery in their home, which they escaped unhurt.

Last week (12 March), they announced that their daughter Palma had been born. Delivered on 6 March, the child was named after the location in Mallorca, which holds personal significance for the pair.

"Mate, it's actually hard to put into words," Wright told co-host Olly Murs as he become emotional.

"It's the biggest achievement of my life it's all I think about but obviously hats go off to my wife she is an absolute super human, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

open image in gallery Couple have welcomed their first daughter, Palma ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

He added: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through.

"It's the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face."

Speaking about the first moment he held her, Wright said: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it.

open image in gallery Wright and Keegan first met in 2012 ( Ian West/PA Wire )

"It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time, we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby.”

Although the TV personality has returned to work, he said his thoughts and energy are occupied with being a dad to his new daughter.

"I am in the studio now I miss her badly now but in a couple hours I will be home to her,” he said. “I'm about to FaceTime the little one now to see how she is.”

The couple first met in 2012 in the green room on TheX Factor, and would regularly bump into each other at work events, Wright previously told Jamie Laing on the Private Parts podcast.

In a 2019 interview with The Independent, Keegan spoke about media scrutiny around having a child, saying that “women are more affected” by it than men. “It’s like, as soon as you get married, ‘When are you having a child?’ My husband [reality star Mark Wright] never gets asked that question.

“I think it’s really invasive, for a start, and I used to answer that question all the time, but then I think to myself, well, why do I need to answer that question? It’s no one’s business.”