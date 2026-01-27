Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?

In this week’s episode of TravelSmart, Independent Travel is exploring the Indian Ocean, diving into two of the most popular idyllic beach getaways: the Maldives and Mauritius.

Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman shares the best activities in Mauritius, from visiting the Seven Coloured Earth to dolphin spotting and rum tasting. Fresh back from a trip to the Maldives, Daisy Lester reveals how to pick the right island for you to completely switch off and embrace a break of rest and relaxation. Plus, how to make your Indian Island trip more affordable and the best times to visit.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.