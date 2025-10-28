King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew-Epstein scandal during cathedral visit

King Charles was heckled by a protester who asked the monarch about Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday (27 October), His Majesty paid a visit to Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, where he shook hands with people before an anti-monarchy protester started shouting questions at him.

The protester asked the King whether he had asked the police to “cover up” for his brother.

The King ignored the questions; other people in the crowd could be heard telling the heckler to “go away” and “shut up”.

It comes after Prince Andrew announced he would also no longer use his royal titles, including Duke of York, after a discussion with the King.