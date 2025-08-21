Judge Frank Caprio’s final message to fans in heartfelt Instagram video

Judge Frank Caprio issued a final farewell message to his fans in a heartfelt Instagram video before his death on Wednesday (20 August) following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

In the video, recorded from his hospital bed, he says: "Unfortunately, I've had a setback, so I'm asking you to remember me in your prayers.”

Nicknamed "the nicest judge in the world" after going viral on the TV show Caught in Providence, he was known for his humour and kindness while making judgements in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island, during a career which spanned more than 40 years.