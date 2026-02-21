Victoria and David Beckham have shared a series unseen clips of eldest son Brooklyn as part of a special 21st birthday tribute to youngest son Cruz.

Victoria shared a montage of family clips to celebrate her son’s milestone birthday on Friday (20 February). “We could not be prouder of the sweet, kind, talented young man you have become,” she wrote.

Included in the montage were several shots of Brooklyn on holiday with the family, including him posing with his siblings in a pool and parasailing with Cruz.

The Beckhams have been involved in a public fallout after Brooklyn announced that he had no wish to reconcile his family. He was notably absent from Cruz’ birthday party last week.