Amy Dowden makes Strictly health admission after breast cancer all-clear

Amy Dowden has admitted that she went back on Strictly Come Dancing “too early” after she received the all-clear from breast cancer last year.

Speaking on the Breast Cancer Uncovered podcast on Tuesday (16 September), the professional dancer revealed that she “didn’t process her diagnosis” and was “fixated on getting back on the dance floor”.

Dowden, who was forced to withdraw partway through the 2024 series, said: “I got back on there too soon and not fully recovered.”

After she broke a bone, which she believes was a by-product of the chemotherapy and hormone treatment, Dowden revealed that she “felt like cancer was still punishing” her.

Dowden is set to return to the popular BBC dance show this year, with the pre-recorded launch show airing on Saturday (September 20).