Amy Dowden speaks out after Molly-Mae Hague’s NTAs win

Amy Dowden recorded a special message to her fans after the Strictly Come Dancing star was beaten to a National Television Award by former Love Island star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

The professional dancer, whose documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, was nominated in the Authored Documentary category, up against the late Rob Burrow, Molly-Mae, Freddie Flintoff and Boyzone, thanked all of those who voted for her.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (11 September), she said: “I want to send my love to all fellow nominees and may Rob Burrow’s legacy live on.”

Molly-Mae said she was surprised to win the category, for her docuseries recounting her and boxer Tommy Fury's relationship.