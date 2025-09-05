Amy Dowden has shared how her heart "sank" during a recent hospital appointment following her cancer diagnosis.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 34, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023. She underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy, and announced in February 2024 that she had “no evidence of disease”.

The dancer returned to the BBC competition in September 2024 but had to pull out due to an injury.

Speaking on her Instagram stories on Thursday, 28 August, Dowden said: "I have just literally finished my appointment and as always, it's so lovely to see the wonderful Sheldon unit.

"They are real life superheroes...I asked how it's been in there and they all said that it's been ridiculously busy. And my heart just sank for them because that means that more people are needing treatment and more people are being diagnosed with cancer.”