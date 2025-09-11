Moment Zara McDermott is nearly arrested while filming in Thailand

TV personality Zara McDermott was almost arrested while filming in Thailand for a BBC documentary.

Midway through recording the three-part documentary Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise, the crew are approached on the street by police demanding to see their footage.

Following them back to their van, McDermott said, "The police have threatened to actually arrest a few of our crew members."

McDermott added that they were eventually allowed to leave, on the condition that they bring the recordings to a police station the day after.