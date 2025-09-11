Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lions mauled a zookeeper to death at a safari park in Bangkok on Wednesday, leaving visitors horrified.

Jian Rangkharasamee, 58, who had worked at Safari World for some three decades, was attacked in the section of the park meant for visitors to view the animals from their vehicles.

Sadudee Punpugdee, wildlife protection director at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the victim was likely mauled by six or seven lions.

The department, responsible for managing national parks in Thailand, has ordered temporary closure of the facility.

“The deceased is a zoo staff member who usually fed the lions,” he said, adding that the man appeared to have stepped out of his car at the time of the incident.

Police opened an investigation after footage of the incident spread widely on social media.

Dr Tavatchai Kanchanarin, a visitor who witnessed the attack, told Thairath television that the victim had left an uncovered car and stood with his back to the animals.

“He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from behind. He did not scream,” he said.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director general of the Department of National Parks, said the incident took place during feeding time. It was assumed that “one of them was not in a good mood” and launched the attack, he said, referring to the lions, with others following.

The mauling reportedly continued for nearly 15 minutes before a co-worker was able to reach the victim and pull him to safety. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, according to the Bangkok Post.

The victim’s wife, Ratanaporn Jitpakdee, said her husband had always taken precautions and had never been attacked before. She described him as the sole breadwinner of the family who loved caring for the animals at the park.

In a similar incident, a zookeeper was mauled to death in 2023 while attempting to feed a lion in Japan.