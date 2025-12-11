A pair of iconic The X-Factor contestants have announced their return to the spotlight for the first time since 2008.

Ant and Seb famously sang Peter Andre’s “Mysterious Girl” in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl and Louis Walsh - none of whom voted them through to the next round.

The pair's audition has since become one of the singing competition's most memorable.

Ant and Seb announced that they will be making their return to music with a Christmas hit called “Sprinkle It,” released on 12 December.

All proceeds from the single will go to Shelter and Shelter Cymru to support people facing homelessness across the UK.