Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink fights back tears in first interview after Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink fought back tears as he spoke out for the first time after leaving the BBC show.

The former Chelsea star, 53, became the fourth celebrity to leave the dancing competition after losing the dance-off to Amber Davies and professional Nikita Kuzmin on Sunday's show (26 October).

On It Takes Two on Monday, Hasselbaink was shown a clip of his family, during which they thanked him for "stepping outside of his comfort zone."

"They were very sad after Saturday, but very proud," Hasselbaink said of his daughters.