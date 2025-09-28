Strictly’s Harry Aikines-Aryeetey fights back tears reflecting on injury setback

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Harry Aikines-Aryeetey fought back tears as he reflected on how far he'd come after suffering an injury.

The Olympian and Gladiators star was visibly emotional after finishing his first live show dance with Karen Hauer on Saturday (27 September), revealing that this time last year he "wasn't able to do anything like that."

"I had an injury, and I didn't know if I'd be able to walk, run... I've dreamt of that moment," he told Tess Daly.

Aikines-Aryeetey and Hauer's Cha Cha to "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa scored 19 with the judges.