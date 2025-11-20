Strictly’s Amber Davies shares ‘special’ link to upcoming Blackpool dance

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amber Davies has revealed why she is so excited for her upcoming dance to S Club 7’s “Reach”.

Speaking to The Independent, the former Love Islander shared that she is a huge fan of the British pop group, and saw them “many a time as a child” and knows “every single song”.

She explained that her quick step to the pop song is made all the more special as her sister auditioned for S Club 8, though was unsuccessful.

“Being in Blackpool, doing it to S Club and doing it as a quick step? It’s going to be a fun weekend.”