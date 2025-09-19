Jimmy Kimmel protesters rally outside Hollywood studio after ABC suspension

Protesters rallied outside Jimmy Kimmel's Hollywood studio after the late-night show was pulled off the air “indefinitely” following the host’s comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel said on his show on Monday, 15 September: "We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it.”

ABC confirmed the suspension after Kimmel said earlier in the week that the “MAGA gang” was trying to “score political points” from the shooting.

Kimmel has received support from former and current late night show hosts, including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.