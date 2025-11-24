Ant and Dec address ‘problem’ with Kelly Brook after feud rumours

Ant and Dec have addressed their alleged feud with I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook.

Appearing on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked on Saturday (22 November), the pair joked with hosts Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers that the meals cooked in camp this year “looked rancid”.

After Rodgers pointed out Brook was the current camp cook, Declan Donnelly turned to Ant McPartlin and exclaimed: “What’s your problem with Kelly Brook?”

McPartlin replied: “I don’t have a problem with Kelly Brook, thank you!”

Brook accused the pair of getting her fired from her judging role on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. She said she believed she upset them after questioning their role in the series.