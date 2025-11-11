Demi Moore reveals ‘embarrassing’ first job before acting breakthrough

Demi Moore has revealed the surprising first job she had at 14 in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“My job was to work at a collection agency because I had a very deep voice, so they didn't know it was a 14-year-old,” she said.

The actor explained she would take a bus “deep into Hollywood” after school to work in a “

dingy, dark office.”

“It was really kind of embarrassing having to call people to say that their bills were overdue,” she said.

Colbert joked, “So you were threatening people as a 14-year-old?” to which Moore replied: “I was, I was being assertive.”