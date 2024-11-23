‘Deeply insulting’: Climate-vulnerable states walk out of Cop29 negotiations

Delegates from developing states have rejected a draft deal proposed at this year’s global climate summit, staging a walk-out and expressing their views of the deal to awaiting press.

The rejected deal aimed to delegate funds to the least developed nations to tackle the effects of climate change.

The last official draft on Friday pledged $250 billion annually by 2035, more than double the previous goal of $100 billion set 15 years ago but far short of the annual $1 trillion-plus that experts say is needed.

Sierra Leone’s environment minister told news outlets he felt poorer countering were being “ignored”.