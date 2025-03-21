How often you should you replace your mascara? More than you think

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holding onto that beloved mascara or trusty makeup brush for too long? You might want to think again.

While it's tempting to stretch the lifespan of our favourite beauty products experts today warn that clinging to expired makeup can have detrimental effects on our skin.

Amish Patel, a qualified pharmacist and practitioner in medical aesthetics at Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic says decluttering your makeup bag is crucial for maintaining healthy skin.

“If you’re going to use out-of date-products, quite often, these products can break down. They can have toxic chemicals in them, and when they’re broken down can cause irritation to the skin, along with dermatitis and allergic reactions,” says Patel.

“Sometimes certain products have separation, meaning oil will separate from the rest of products and then we are left using a very thick product on our faces which can lead to clogged pores and then acne breakouts.

open image in gallery When should we change our make-up products? ( (Alamy/PA) )

“Therefore, if we don’t look after the products we’re putting on our face and change them, it’s going to leave us with unwanted skin reactions.”

Charlene Flanagan, professional make-up artist and co-founder of Ella & Jo, also adds that taking care of your make-up products and tools is just as important as a skincare routine.

Flanagan, who has been a professional make-up artist for more than 10 years, has shared how often you should replace your products and brushes.

Mascara

“Mascara needs to be swapped every three months,” says Flanagan. “This is a big one as mascara is a breeding ground for bacteria, which can lead to eye infections.

“If it starts to dry out or smell different, it’s time to replace it. And it goes without saying but never share your mascara with anyone else.”

“Generally we find that mascara liquid will start to thicken after about three to six months,” says Patel.

“If you don’t replace mascaras, they are going to start clogging up the pores in your eyes and eyelids. This can lead to things such as styes, but also if you’re using a product out of date and it has separated, if it has any chemicals in it, this can also cause irritation and lead to conditions such as blepharitis, which can be quite sore and lead to swollen eyelids.”

Make-up brushes

“Make-up brushes depend on whether you’re going to use natural hair or synthetic brushes – which do tend to last a little bit longer. They generally are less porous, so when you’re using make-up for example, it’s not being absorbed by the fibres so much, and so therefore they do last a bit longer,” says Patel.

“Make-up brushes, therefore, tend to be, on average, good for two to three years before changing them, but it depends on synthetic hair versus natural hair brushes, as well as how well you look after them.”“Deep clean your make-up brushes weekly,” Flanagan says.

“For daily antibacterial cleaning, our Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser is a game-changer, just spritz, swirl on a tissue, and you’re good to go. No water needed, no downtime!”

open image in gallery Brush cleaners can help extend the life of your tools

Foundation

“Liquid formulas should be replaced every six to 12 months, while powders can last up to two years. Always check for changes in texture or smells,” says Flanagan.

“Foundation often depends if it’s in a bottle or a tub. It can start to harden, thicken and separate, and as it becomes more thick it can clog up our skin,” says Patel.

Lipstick and lip gloss

“For lipstick, you should replace between 12-18 months and for lip gloss its every six to 12 months. If the texture changes or it smells off, say goodbye!” says Flanagan.

Beauty blenders

“You should swap out your beauty blender every three months too – or sooner,” says Flanagan. “Wash them regularly, but once they start to tear or hold onto the product even after washing, it’s time for a new one.”

Concealer

“Liquid formulas should be replaced every six to 12 months, while stick formulas last up to 18 months,” Flanagan says.

Eyeliners

“Pencil liners can last up to two years if sharpened regularly, while liquid or gel liners should be replaced every three to six months to prevent irritation,” Flanagan says.

Powder Products – blush, bronzer, eyeshadow

“These products should be replaced up to two years, but always check for changes in texture or performance,” Flanagan says.

Make-up bags

“People often don’t clean out their make-up bags a lot,” Patel says. “I would recommend that everyone should clean their bag with a disinfecting wipe. Turn the bag inside out and clean both the inside and outside surfaces.”