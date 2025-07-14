Lucy Smith

Rating: 4/5

Lucy tested the shade pink sunset (Lucy Smith)

On paper, the new Summer Fridays blush butter balms are a perfect fit for normal to dry skin. This is thanks to their butter-based formulas with fatty acids and ceramides. As someone with oily skin with plenty of shine, I was nervous that the combination of moisturisers might leave the pigment sliding down my cheeks as the hours passed – something which I experienced with the Merit flush balm (£26, Sephora.co.uk). Thankfully, this wasn’t the case. When testing the pink sunset (above) and dusty rose (below) shades, I was floored by the sheer ease of application across both hues.

Butter is the appropriate term here, and these blushes were oh-so-silky, diffusing onto my skin as if airbrushed into place. The pink sunset gave my cheekbones a ‘just pinched’ pop of colour. In this shade, I had to return to the palette several times to achieve the desired pigment, whereas the dusty rose tint didn’t warrant as many passes. The rose tint is close to the colour my skin blushes, making for a natural, warm-weather glow.

Lucy's also tried the blush in dusty rose (Lucy Smith)

Both shades felt weightless on my skin, and the finish remained constant after topping with setting spray. As the hours wore on, I noticed some patchiness atop my cheeks and could feel a sheen of excess oil in this area around 2-3pm. As predicted, this is down to the blush’s more occlusive ingredients, specifically the illipe butter. While it remains non-comedogenic, it may not work for oilier skin. The blush didn’t melt off my face entirely, but I’d exercise some caution and apply a second layer of translucent setting powder if using again.

Sabrina Sahota

Rating: 4.5/5

One of Sabrina's two shades was toasted terracotta (Sabrina Sahota)

Cream blush is a staple in my routine, so I was excited to see if the Summer Fridays blush balms would earn a place in my make-up bag. The formula is almost mousse-like, which makes application and blending a breeze. It packs a punch, so you don’t need to be heavy-handed when applying – a couple of light taps with my brush was enough to cover both cheeks. As they’re so creamy, they don’t last the whole day, so I’d recommend following up with a powder blush to set them in place.

Sabrina also tested the darkest shade of the blush butter balms – berry spritz (Sabrina Sahota)

I tested the shade toasted terracotta, which has a beautiful mix of pink and brown tones, and is really wearable for summer. It has the warmth of a bronzer and the pop of colour that you’d get from a blush, making it the perfect all-in-one shade from Summer Fridays. Next, I tried berry spritz, which is more of a deep purple. It looks like it’d have intense colour pay-off, but the final result is a gorgeous natural flush, which felt very flattering on my warm skin tone.

Emilie Lavinia

Rating: 4.5/5

Emilie enjoyed how the sweet rosé shade complemented her fair complexion (Emilie Lavinia)

Both the soft strawberry and sweet rosé colours are great for pale skin, and both tones proved great for redheads.However, a little goes a long way, so beware blush blindness.

The texture was smooth and creamy with no clumping, and blended well over tinted moisturiser. It would be a great option for more mature skin with its hydrating properties, versus powder that can sit in and clump around smile lines. Speaking of hydration, the shea butter and mango seed butter add some moisture (and a little stickiness) but lend the finished result a nice sheen.

Emilie also tried the butter balm blush in its lightest shade, soft strawberry (Emilie Lavinia)

The synthetic waxes and polymers that contribute to that lovely glide might also clog pores, so be mindful of this if your skin is oily or prone to breakouts. It was excellent for dry skin like mine, and easy to apply with your fingers, so great for festivals, holidays, or whenever you’re on the go.

There are no fragrances or anything that might irritate your skin, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free, so I’m definitely adding it to my make-up bag.

Vanese Maddix

Rating: 4.5/5

Vanese testing the berry spritz shade (Vanese Maddix)

Blushes are one of my top two desert island beauty products; I love the flush of colour they bring to the cheeks and how versatile they can be, whether used on the lips, cheeks or eyes.

As a big fan of Summer Fridays' current product offering, especially the Lip Butter Balms, I jumped at the chance to put the lip butter-inspired Blush Butter Balms to the test. I tried the shades Berry Spritz (a neutral berry) and Toasted Terracotta (a warm rose), and it’s safe to say it was love at first swipe.

Right off the bat, I was impressed by just how buttery and blendable the formula is. It melted into my skin, adding the perfect pop of colour to my cheeks. In terms of application, when I say a little goes a long way, I mean it. A light swipe of the brush gave me more than enough product.

The blush brings a surprising glow (Vanese Maddix)

The formula is packed with a trio of butters (shea, mango seed and illipe) for an ultra-creamy, hydrating texture, along with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. If you’re looking for a formula that offers a standout pop of colour with skin benefits, this launch is for you.

What surprised me most was just how much of a glow this blush provides. As someone who usually reaches for a highlighter, I haven’t had to apply any. The lit-from-within glow this blush gives has been more than enough. I tested both shades from 8am to 8pm with zero signs of fading, and my cheeks looked just as fresh as when first applied.

At £27, it’s definitely on the pricier side for a blush, but with skin benefits, long-wear time and flattering shades for every skin tone, I’d say it’s worth it.

