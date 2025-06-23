Clinique’s best-selling black honey almost lipstick generated a lot of hype when it first made the rounds on TikTok in 2021. Four years since the formula became a cult classic, the brand has now dropped a new shade – and it’s perfect for summer.

For those that don’t know, Clinique’s almost lipstick collection previously spanned two shades, the original black honey (£24.50, Clinique.co.uk) and a lighter pink honey hue (£24.50, Clinique.co.uk). As of today, 17 June, the range has officially expanded to include a third product: Clinique’s nude honey almost lipstick (£24.50, Clinique.co.uk).

Our IndyBest testers got their hands on the new formula just hours before its market release, so we quickly reviewed it, wondering whether the rusty-red take on our everyday lip could possibly compare. Scroll on for our first impressions from a trio of beauty experts.

How we tested

With the new shade landing on our desks just hours before its product launch, we pulled together IndyBest’s experienced testers to swiftly put the product through its paces. We applied the nude honey lipstick to clean, unlined lips and paid attention to the difference in shade when compared to the original black honey, as well as between our three complexions. We noted how moisturising (or drying), pigmented and easy to apply the lipstick was, and each decided whether it justified its £24.50 price tag. Here’s how we got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith is The Independent’s resident beauty writer and has not only covered black honey products previously, but is currently undergoing testing for the best lipsticks of all time.

Daisy Lester is the team’s senior shopping writer, having written for IndyBest since 2020. She’s written about everything from lip oils to lip liners and is well-versed in the best formulas for easy application and long-lasting colour.

Lastly, Sabrina Sahota joined our expert testers recently as consumer editor, but she has tested plenty of trending beauty products for other publishers, including the best red lipsticks.