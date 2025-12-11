Last-minute Christmas gifts that will deliver before the 25th

With just two weeks to go until the big day, you’re not alone if you’re trying to round off your shopping with a few last-minute Christmas gifts. Thankfully, most retailers now offer next-day delivery and click-and-collect options, making it easier than ever to get everything in time.

Whether you’re buying for gifts for children, your mother-in-law or the office Secret Santa, I’ve rounded up where to find the best last-minute gift deals and the latest delivery updates. From beauty buys at Sephora and indulgent treats from Hotel Chocolat, to sentimental picks from Ancestry, I’ve scoured the web to help you save on gifts to suit a wide range of recipients.

Keep scrolling to discover my pick of the best savings and final Christmas delivery cut-off dates.

Lego – free gift with purchase

Get a free gift worth £12.99 with orders over £70 ( Lego )

Lego is one of those Christmas gifts that works for every age and interest, with sets spanning including floral bouquets and Star Wars builds to Wicked-themed kits and toddler-friendly Duplo. The Christmas gifts section is fully stocked with festive options too, including the classic Christmas train (£109, Lego.com), Santa’s sleigh (£39.99, Lego.com) and seasonal table decorations (£39.99, Lego.com) – there are even themed mugs and stockings.

In the lead-up to the big day, Lego is offering a free gingerbread train ornament worth £12.99 when you spend more than £70. The free gifts change regularly — last week’s was a £19.99 set — so it’s worth checking what’s available. A handy bonus if you’re stocking up on presents or treating yourself to a festive build.





Lego Christmas delivery cut-off:

Standard delivery: Friday, 19 December

Express delivery: 2:30 pm on Monday, 22 December

Jo Malone – free 30ml fragrance with orders over £150

Jo Malone’s limited-edition Christmas collection makes the ultimate luxury gift ( Jo Malone )

If you’re still on the hunt for a last-minute Christmas present, Jo Malone’s luxury fragrances are guaranteed to impress. The brand’s range of premium home and body fragrances, along with luxurious bath and body products, makes it easy to find something thoughtful for even the fussiest of recipients.

Popular picks this time of year include its festive colognes, such as myrrh and tonka 50ml (£116, Jomalone.co.uk), Christmas cracker gift sets (£38, Jomalone.co.uk) and the much-loved scented candle range.

Right now, Jo Malone is gifting a free 30ml grapefruit cologne, worth £56, when you spend more than £150 – simply apply the discount code below at checkout to claim your freebie.





Jo Malone Christmas delivery cut-off:

Standard delivery: 6pm on Sunday, 21 December

Next-day delivery: midday on Tuesday, 23 December

Very – up to 30 per cent off tech and gaming

There are some impressive discounts on bestselling tech at Very ( Very )

Very is a one-stop shop for ticking off the family’s Christmas list in one go. From beauty and fashion to tech, homeware and toys, you’ll find big brands at competitive prices. And if you’re shopping for a tech lover or gamer, Very currently has up to 30 per cent off bestselling electronics and gaming equipment.

One standout saving is the Amazon fire HD 8 kids pro tablet (was £149, now £64, Very.co.uk). This specific model took the top spot in our round-up of the best kids’ tablets, with reviewer Ella Delancey Jones praising its “durable, kid-friendly design with robust parental controls and reliable performance, all at a reasonable price.”

For older recipients, there’s £20 off the Apple AirPods 4 (was £119, now £99, Very.co.uk) and £150 off Dyson’s AirWrap ID (was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk) — another firm IndyBest favourite hair tool.

Very Christmas delivery cut off:

Standard delivery: 10pm on Friday, 19 December

Next-day delivery: 7pm on Tuesday, 23 December

Marks & Spencer – 25 per cent off Nobody’s Child and White Stuff

There's 25 per cent off all Nobody's Child clothing until 17 December ( Marks & Spencer/Nobody's Child )

M&S is another holy-grail department store that caters for almost the whole family. From on-trend kidswear and menswear, to womenswear that suits everyone from your sister-in-law to your gran, there are plenty of gifts to be found. Not to mention its beautiful homeware range and seasonal foodie treats.

If you’re hunting for gifts for her, there’s 25 per cent off Nobody’s Child and White Stuff at M&S online. Our IndyBest team are big fans of Nobody’s Child, with the brand frequently appearing in our fashion writer Daisy’s round-ups.

This pure cotton barrel-sleeve cardigan (was £69, now £51.75, Marksandspencer.com) is a great choice for all shapes thanks to its waist-skimming fit and peplum-style hem, plus the deep burgundy shade happens to be one of this season’s most trending colours.





Christmas delivery cut-off:

Standard delivery: Saturday, 20 December

Next-day delivery: Tuesday, 23 December

Click and collect from store: Tuesday, 23 December

Sephora – exclusive 20 per cent off first orders

Our exclusive discount code saves you 20 per cent on Christmas beauty buys ( Sephora )

For last-minute beauty gifts, Sephora is well worth checking out. The retailer stocks all the big names, from Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty and Rhode to Olaplex and Sol de Janeiro, making it easy to find something luxurious for anyone who loves to be pampered.

Exclusive to The Independent readers, new customers can currently get 20 per cent off their first order using the discount code below. This includes everything from fragrance gift sets and skincare staples to viral makeup finds. It’s worth noting that sale items are excluded from this offer.

If you’re looking for inspiration, IndyBest’s resident beauty writer Lucy Smith recently shared exactly her top Sephora beauty must-haves.





Sephora Christmas delivery cut-off:

Standard delivery: Wednesday, 17 December

Next-day delivery: 6pm on Tuesday, 23 December

Buyagift - 20 per cent off selected experiences

Buyagift has 20 per cent off hundreds of experiences with e-vouchers delivered to your inbox ( iStock/The Independent )

For those “hard to buy for” family members, Buyagift has you covered with a wide range of experiences, days out and activities to suit every budget. From spa days and afternoon tea to sports car driving experiences and even skydiving, there’s something to suit all interests and tastes.

It’s also a great option if you’re cutting it fine with delivery, as most experiences come with an instant e-voucher you can print at home. Plus, there’s 20 per cent off selected gifts when you use the voucher code below in the run-up to Christmas.





Buyagift Christmas delivery cut off:

Standard delivery: Tuesday, 23 December

Tracked delivery: 9pm on 23 December

E-vouchers: within 12 hours of purchase

Hotel Chocolat – 20 per cent off the velvetiser or 10 per cent off everything else

Register for a free VIP membership to save 20 per cent on the Velvetiser ( Hotel Chocolat )

A fail-safe Christmas gift option: chocolate. And when it comes to gifting, Hotel Chocolat delivers with its luxurious chocolate boxes, drinking chocolate, hampers, drinks and more. If you’re shopping on a budget, the chocolatier’s gifting section includes treats from just £2.95, ideal for stocking fillers, teacher presents or Secret Santa surprises.

The bestselling velvetiser (was £149.95, now £119.95, Hotelchocolat.com) has become a firm festive favourite and received high praise from tester Mollie Davis in her velvetiser review: “Without fail, each time I’ve used the all-new velvetiser, it’s delivered perfect drinking chocolate that proves there’s no need to faff around with microwaves or stoves.” You can currently get 20 per cent off the gadget when you register as a VIP member for free, saving you a welcome £30.

Alternatively, if it’s just chocolate treats you’re after, you can save 10 per cent by applying the Hotel Chocolat discount code below at checkout.





Hotel Chocolat Christmas delivery cut-off:

Standard delivery: 6pm on Wednesday, 17 December

Next-day delivery: 6pm on Tuesday, 23 December

Collect from store: within two hours of purchase

Ancestry DNA - up to 55 per cent off DNA kits

There’s up to 55 per cent off in Ancestry’s festive sale ( The Independent )

Another unique gift idea is an AncestryDNA kit — perfect for anyone who prefers something a little different. It’s a thoughtful way for the recipient to explore their heritage and even discover distant family connections.

The basic AncestryDNA kit (was £79, now £34, Ancestry.co.uk) lets users uncover their ancestral origins and view any DNA matches. The AncestryDNA + worldwide membership (was £80, now £35, Ancestry.co.uk), includes a £1 worldwide membership for the first three months (free to cancel, otherwise £49.99 quarterly), giving you access to your full family history database, unlimited Ancestry records and detailed DNA insights broken down by parent.

Ancestry Christmas delivery cut-off:

Standard delivery: Sunday, 21 December

