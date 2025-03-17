At-home DNA tests have become hugely popular. Offering insights into how we all came to be, the tests give us context for our health and genetic make-up, trace our lineage, and even connect us with distant relatives. Owing to the broad range available, we put the best DNA tests through their paces, to find out which ones are worth your money.

With additional costs and automatic subscriptions, signing up for a DNA test can be complicated. But, we’ve been blown away by just how much information our DNA can hold. Family mapping and geological heritage are the main features, but tests have diversified in recent years, claiming to be able to tell us everything from our genetic disposition to health conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease to which flavour ice cream we prefer.

There are several different types of DNA tests, including Y-chromosome, mitochondrial (mtDNA) and autosomal. Louise Hodges from Ancestry.com explained the difference between each one: “Autosomal DNA tests survey a person’s entire genome at over 700,000 locations. It covers both the maternal and paternal sides of the family tree, so it covers all lineages.” Chromosome tests “reflect the direct father-to-son path in your family tree, and the mtDNA test only reflects the direct mother-to-child path in your family tree,” Hodges told The Independent.

She went on to explain how different ‘markers’ in our DNA strands can tell us details about who we are and what we like. “Scientists have found that some markers are associated with specific traits, such as red hair or attached earlobes. We analyse these markers and use them to tell you what your DNA says about each of your traits.”

But what do people really gain by testing their DNA? Hodges believes it offers a “deeper understanding of your heritage and family history sheds light on who you are and can strengthen your identity and sense of belonging”. If you’re curious about your chromosomes, keep scrolling for the tests that are worth taking.

How we tested the best DNA tests

open image in gallery Our tester in action with the test kits and results ( Ella Duggan )

We spent months working our way through the UK’s most popular DNA kits, submitting our own DNA for each one, taking note of the delivery of the kits, ease of use, how long it took for results to come back and the clarity and diversity of the information presented. We also compared the data from different tests to see which ones were more specific and if everything provided was consistent across the board. Similarly, we considered how well the results were presented and how easy the information was to digest.

As an aside, be prepared to exercise patience before diving into the details of your life, results on average took four weeks to come back to us, with one taking two months. Below you’ll see photos of our results, alongside the product pictures.

The best DNA tests for 2025 are: